Here Are Your Early Voting Dates In Atlanta

Beautiful Young Black Girl Voting

Source: adamkaz / Getty

As Election day gets closer and closer, voters in Georgia are given the option to vote early starting a few weeks prior to Election Day Voters may absentee in person to allow voting to be more convenient to your lifestyle. Here are all the early voting dates in the Atlanta area, plus a few key election dates you should be aware of.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15th to FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26th

8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

_____

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29th to FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

___

SATURDAY VOTING:

OCTOBER 20th and OCTOBER 27th

8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

___

SUNDAY VOTING:

OCTOBER 21st and OCTOBER 28th

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

___

Early voting

Source: fultoncountyga.gov / Fulton County

 

