The Game Told To Turn Over Financial Records To Sexual Assault Accuser

The Game has been dogged by the looming specter of a lawsuit brought against him by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the rapper. The California artist has been ordered to hand over his financial records to the woman, who is set to receive $7 million.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Game has until the end of the month to produce documents showing all his real estate, cars, boats, aircrafts, etc.

He also has to turn over all information on artistic works he owns, all income he has earned since 2014, all expenses he made over $5,000 since 2014 and details on any businesses he has a stake in.

As The Blast first reported, Priscilla Rainey — who won a $7 million judgment against Game after she claimed he assaulted her on the set of a reality show — filed documents earlier this year accusing him of diverting millions of dollars in income to avoid having to pay.

In her 2015 lawsuit, Rainey claimed that during the production of “She Got Game,” the rapper sexually assaulted her by forcefully reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.

As the outlet adds, The Game’s legal side filed a motion for a new trial to say that the amount of the judgment was too high and that evidence was lacking in supporting the claim. However, the judge in the matter blocked the motion.

