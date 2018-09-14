Eminem Responds To Machine Gun Kelly in “Killshot”

“How are you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and you have a man bun,” Em raps at MGK.
It took longer than expected but the Slim Shady is finally back with a response to Machine Gun Kelly’s viral diss track “Rap Devil”. The track saw MGK dissing the rap legends age, his delay in responding to him, and his ties to Trick-Trick legendary Detroit artist.
Em is delayed again in his response but we’re sure it was well worth the wait. Read some more bars from the scathing diss track below:
“Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you
By 29 I had three albums that had blew
Now let’s talk about somethin’ I don’t really do
Go in someone’s daughter’s mouth stealin’ food”
“Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still
But this idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he’s got skills
But Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits
That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah”
