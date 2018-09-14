“How are you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and you have a man bun,” Em raps at MGK.

It took longer than expected but the Slim Shady is finally back with a response to Machine Gun Kelly’s viral diss track “Rap Devil”. The track saw MGK dissing the rap legends age, his delay in responding to him, and his ties to Trick-Trick legendary Detroit artist.

Em is delayed again in his response but we’re sure it was well worth the wait. Read some more bars from the scathing diss track below:

“Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you

By 29 I had three albums that had blew

Now let’s talk about somethin’ I don’t really do

Go in someone’s daughter’s mouth stealin’ food”

“Killshot, I will not fail, I’m with the Doc still

But this idiot’s boss pops pills and tells him he’s got skills

But Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits

That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah”

Eminem Responds To Machine Gun Kelly in “Killshot” was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9: