GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song “Feel The Need” Makes Love The Message

Eryn Allen Kane is back at it again with a soulful track to inspire the masses.

In preparation for an upcoming EP, Eryn has dropped her new single “Feel the Need.” Eryn shows off her vocal dexterity in the track with smooth notes and an emotional climax that boldly asks “don’t you feel the need for love?”

You can check out the song for yourself below!

Eryn’s next musical efforts follow her widely celebrated EPs Aviary: Act I in 2015 and Aviary: Act II in 2016. Both projects were independently released and gained over 15 million streams and counting. With the two releases, Eryn gave us hints of her vocal prowess on tracks like “Have Mercy” and “How Many Times.”

One of her biggest highlights also came when she was featured on a track with the one and only Prince. And we all know Prince doesn’t work with everybody.

The Purple One chose Eryn to be featured on his song “Baltimore,” dedicated to Freddie Gray and the 2015 Baltimore uprising. In an interview with Global Grind, Eryn described her experience working with Prince saying, “At first it was really scary, and then it became a thing where he [Prince] felt like an uncle.”

Eryn also bumped creative heads with Chance the Rapper in Chicago before anyone really knew of his music. “I knew Chance before Sasha Go Hard or any other Chicago artists,” Eryn said. “We started doing music together and then it snowballed. Once you start doing music with one person in Chicago, the word kind of gets around.”

Now two EPs and a Prince feature later, Eryn is ready to expand her territory. But she still hasn’t seemed to lose her down to earth vibes. When she announced the cover art for “Feel the Need” on Instagram, she said, “I didn’t have any good ideas for cover art so I searched through my phone and found this pic my mom sent me a while back…it fit. Wallah.”

Feels like the perfect match to us.

Be sure to check out “Feel the Need” on Youtube and other streaming services listed here.

GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song “Feel The Need” Makes Love The Message was originally published on globalgrind.com

