Home > Uncategorized

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Slated To Ink Adidas’ Biggest Deal With A Woman Athlete

Osaka is reportedly working on a deal with the sports brand that is worth $8.5 million per year.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is winning both on and off the court. After defeating Serena Williams, the 20-year-old Haitian and Japanese athlete has become a household name. According to Business Insider, Osaka is slated to make history by inking the biggest deal that Adidas has ever offered to a woman athlete.

Osaka is reportedly working on a deal with the sports brand that is worth $8.5 million per year, the news outlet writes. The deal could possibly make her one of the highest-paid women in the realm of sports; out-earning her tennis opponents. Osaka currently has a contract with Adidas for six figures which is ending this year.

It seems as if the Adidas deal is just the beginning of more endorsements to come for Osaka. She recently signed a three-year endorsement deal with Nissan to be one of their brand ambassadors. “With a combination of grit and grace, Naomi Osaka is not afraid to take on the best tennis players of our time, and win,” Asako Hoshino, Senior Vice President, Nissan, told the news outlet. Osaka is humbled to represent the brand and says she was drawn to Nissan because of its “strong Japanese DNA and global competitive spirit.”

Osaka’s win over Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open garnered a lot of attention after Williams was hit with a slew of unjust code violations for coaching, breaking a racket, and her exchange of words with umpire Carlos Ramos. Despite the drama surrounding the match, the tennis veteran displayed sportsmanship by giving her opponent encouraging words as the crowd booed the outcome. “She said that she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me. So, I was really happy that she said that,” said Osaka during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show.

Serena Williams, Cardi B And A Weekend Of Telling Black Women How To Behave

The US Open Will Have All-Black Women’s Final For Second Year In A Row

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the United States and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, NewsOne recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Slated To Ink Adidas' Biggest Deal With A Woman Athlete was originally published on newsone.com

