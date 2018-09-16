CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller

Rest in power Larry Fisherman.

7 reads
Leave a comment

Ariana Grande is surely suffering more than most because of the passing of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. The singer posted a short video of the Pittsburgh rapper on Instagram along with a personal message in his tribute. 

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” begins her caption to the clip.

She added, “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Unfortunately, her comments are still closed because trolls will be trolls.

Rest in powerful peace Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande Pens Tribute To Mac Miller was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close