The Power Of You Teens Teaches Black Girls The Importance Of Self-Confidence

“We recognize powerful girls grow up to be secure and confident women setting the stage for their futures as innovative leaders,” says Felicia Gibson Jaycox, Founder and Executive Director, The Power of You Teens.

Coming of age as a young woman of color comes with several obstacles for many. Many Black and brown girls across the country are disproportionately impacted by poverty, education inequality, unjust treatment within their schools, sexual harassment at higher rates than other races and other problematic circumstances that negatively affect their daily lives. The Power of You Teens—a New York City-based non-profit organization—was created as an avenue to empower girls of color and show them that their circumstances don’t determine the heights that they can reach.

Founded in 2014 by Felicia Gibson Jaycox, the organization was designed to help girls between the ages of 12 and 18 build a strong sense of self-esteem. POYT aims to nurture and empower the next generation’s leaders so that they are equipped to make an impact in their communities and beyond. The organization offers mentorship opportunities for girls where they are given guidance from women who are making moves in their respective fields and monthly group workshops that are designed to help girls cultivate a strong self-image, deal with anxiety, and learn how to set goals. POYT gives its participants the opportunity to pay it forward by participating in volunteer projects in their local communities. The program also exposes girls to arts education and STEM through workshops.

Each year POYT hosts The Empowerment Experience in Harlem; a free day-long event that features inspirational speakers, workshops and seminars, information about higher education and different career paths, entertainment, and a marketplace. The purpose of the event is to inspire young girls to reach their full potential. This year’s theme is “The Future is Female.”

“While girls of color have made progress in recent years, real challenges remain. We recognize powerful girls grow up to be secure and confident women setting the stage for their futures as innovative leaders,” Gibson Jaycox told NewsOne. “Our programs are designed to combat the negative influences many young women face. We want girls to be brave and walk boldly in their power. We want girls to be agents of change so they can make a positive impact in their community and the world.”

The next The Power of You Teens Empowerment Experience is slated to take place on October 6 in Harlem, New York. It’s being hosted to coincide with the International Day of the Girl.

Learn more about The Power of You Teens.

Several acclaimed Black authors have created influential works that must be celebrated on national Read A Book Day, which fell on Thursday. The special day is the perfect opportunity for book lovers to curl up with their favorite reads or discover new pieces of literature. It's an occasion to drop everything and read for a few hours without interruption. It's also a time to pretend to be the main character, visualize a scene or just get lost in a story. With everything going on in the world, an escape into the written word is welcomed. For those who want to learn more about a particular subject or issues affecting Black communities, books are a rich resource for that, too. Some of today's most notable writers have tackled the toughest of problems in their work in an effort to cope, inspire and create revelatory moments. There's a lot of information that will forever stick in someone's mind with reading some of the best-sellers on the bookshelves, in stores and accessible through apps. There's also a lot of inspiration in browsing these works, especially for people who want to go on to create masterpieces of their own. With that said, here are 15 of some of the most creative, knowledgeable and powerful Black writers whose stories have made a strong impression on the world.

