The Falcons silence some of their critics with a 31-24 win of division rivals the Carolina Panthers. Matt Ryan threw for 242 yards, 2 touchdowns, seeming to right the ship after the slow and sluggish week one. With another division rival game next week against the Saints, does this win get the Falcons back on the right track of setting themselves up for another playoff run, or is it to early to tell?

