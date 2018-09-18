CLOSE
Test
Heartbreaking: College Student Dies After Family Says He…
Watch These ‘Regretful’ Trump Supporters Suddenly Realize 45…
Vontae Davis Of The Buffalo Bills Shares Why…
Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black…
There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously…
King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His…
11 items
Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence
R. Kelly’s Brother Alleges The Singer Abused Their…
13 items
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always…
Foxy Brown Allegedly Showed Up To NYFW After-Party…
How Black Lives Matter Is Taking A Grassroots…
Trial For Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Has…
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The…
White Man Pulls Gun On HBCU Students After…
African Americans Are Choosing Homeschooling To Teach Kids…
Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before…
Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting…
Here Is The Real Reason Why Geoffrey Owens…
Houston Area Continues Recovery Efforts From Catastrophic Hurricane Harvey Damage
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
Van Jones And His Wife Release Statement After…
26 items
26 Photos of Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra…
11 items6lack & Future on the Set Of East Atlanta Love Letter Music Video
6lack #eastatlantaloveletter Music Video BTS 💌‬ (Exclusive Photos)
Some Networks Really Couldn’t Handle Louis Farrakhan At…
Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A…
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
Rev. Jasper Williams Refuses To Apologize For Comments…
10 items
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian…
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates Show The GOP’s Desperation

Republicans are bracing for a possible Democratic takeover of government.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Republicans are showing their desperation to hold on to political power by resorting to petty attacks on Black candidates, as the GOP braces for a possible Democratic avalanche in the midterm elections.

See Also: From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black Woman Are Saving Democracy

The latest example happened in Wisconsin where Mandela Barns is running for lieutenant governor. On Monday, he called it “crazy” that his GOP rival would claim without evidence that he knelt during the national anthem at a state fair over the summer, Fox 6 News reported.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was reportedly at the fair during the ceremony, told reporters that other people told her Barnes was kneeling.

Here’s how Barns responded to her allegation:

Here are other examples:

Andrew Gillum Accused Of Being Weak On Stopping Child Molesters

The GOP’s nominee for Florida governor Ron DeSantis claimed during a speech on Sept. 15 that his rival Andrew Gillum would be weak on preventing child molesters from targeting kids in the state, an accusation that the Miami Herald called “absurd.”

DeSantis, who previously made a racially charged attack on Gillum, tried to link his claim to Gillum’s opposition to President Trump’s immigration policy, the newspaper said.

 

Stacey Abrams Debt Shamed

The Republican Governors Association released an attack ad on Aug. 10 that tried to debt shame Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, amplifying a line of attack from her GOP rival Brian Kemp, WABE radio reported.

Abrams owes the IRS $54,000, stemming from assisting her parents, that she has made arrangements to pay.

“I have never failed to file my taxes, I have never failed to pay my taxes,” she said. “I am on a payment plan to fully fund my taxes.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have ignored the “legally dubious” loopholes Trump used to avoid paying taxes.

Antonio Delgado’s Rap CD

New York congressional candidate Antonio Delgado, formerly known as AD The Voice, was forced in July to defend his earlier rap career. John Faso, Delgado’s Republican opponent, attacked Delgado’s lyrics on an 18-song CD released in 2006. The Black candidate criticized the two-party political system, described dead presidents as white supremacists and made frequent use of the N-word on the CD.

Lauren Underwood’s Endorsements

GOP incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren tried to make a big deal about President Barack Obama’s endorsement of Lauren Underwood for Congress. It would have been an eye-opener if Obama, who’s still popular in Illinois, failed to endorse Underwood. Hultgren also thought it was somehow embarrassing that other high-profile Democrats endorsed his rival.

SEE ALSO:

Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black Narrative

Protesters For Botham Jean Spent More Time In Jail Than Amber Guyger

70th Emmy Awards - Creative Perspective

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

8 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Continue reading The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

The Blackest Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Last night the Emmys aired and trended all over social media. Unfortunately, only three awards (out of 26) were given to Black talent: Regina King for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for "Seven Seconds," Thandie Newton for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in "Westworld" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" for outstanding reality/competition series. However, beyond the awards, there were some big moments that had Twitter on fire. See Also: President Donald Trump's Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression From Jenifer Lewis' epic outfit to Michael Che's button pushing skits, check out last night's Blackest moments.

These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates Show The GOP’s Desperation was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close