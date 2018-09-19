Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million To Hurricane Florence Relief

After Hurricane Florence devastated the Carolinas over the weekend, NBA legend Michael Jordan explained why he felt it was necessary for him to donate $2 million to relief efforts.

“You gotta take care of home,” he told the Charlotte Observer. “You don’t want to see any of that anywhere, but when it’s home, that’s tough to swallow.”

Jordan, who grew up in Wilmington, NC as a child before moving on to play at North Carolina and later the NBA said that the heavy rains in both North and South Carolina brought back some memories.

“Wilmington truly is my home. Kept thinking about all those places I grew up going to,” Jordan said. “And the deaths – it was so sad about the babies. You don’t want to see any of that anywhere, but when it’s home, that’s tough to swallow.”

Jordan’s donation comes in two parts, first a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross and a donation of $1 million to the Foundation for the Carolinas Florence Response Fund. The Charlotte Hornets, the team where Jordan is the owner have also launched relief efforts and are set to be packing thousands of disaster food boxes for those affected. Jordan hopes that the dual donation will show both the short and long-term impact that Hurricane Florence will have on the region.

“People need to understand this will not be a week-long process. This is going to have a huge disruption on people’s lives – not for 10 days, but for years,” Jordan said.

