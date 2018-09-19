Two months ago Demi Lovato was hospitalized for an apparent overdose and now her mother Dianna de la Garza is opening up about that tragic day.

Dianna talked about her daughter’s OD for the first time Tuesday during an interview with Newsmax TV, where she revealed, it was touch-and-go for several days.

“We got there as quickly as we could,” de la Garza said. “Dallas and Madison and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn’t look good—at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you.’ And at that point she said back to me, ‘I love you, too.’

“From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren’t going to be OK,” she continued. “I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Since Demi suffered the OD in July, she has been released from the hospital and is currently back in rehab. Dianna ays Demi is doing very well in rehab and feeling happy and healthy.

“She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs,” she added. “That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

Watch Dianna’s full interview with Newsmax TV below:

Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Singer’s Overdose & Gives A Rehab Update [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

