Drake Took Almost $200K Worth of L’s In Atlantic City, Still Rich As F*ck

The way Drake gambles away his earnings he just might be the perfect sponsorman for Jordan's brand

Drake Performs In Concert At TD Garden

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Drake isn’t out here just living his best life, he’s living the fast life as well.

According to Page Six, the 6 God hit up Atlantic City and gambled away damn near $200,000 while living it up at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with his crew.

The night started out simple enough with the “In My Feelings” rapper rocking the crowd at his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour in Philadelphia. From there he and his entourage made their way to Daer Nightclub for a quick performance before eventually hitting up the gambling spot to try his luck. Unfortunately luck was the only lady not willing to cozy up to Drizzy that night.

The source told us the star then headed to a private high-rollers area, which was cleared out for Drake and his crew to have a private party.

Sources said that the casino even opened up restaurant Sugar Factory after-hours for the rapper and his party to nosh on “mini burgers, chicken fingers and french fries,” as well as a colossal cocktail dubbed “The Drake,” served up in 60-ounce goblets and composed of the rapper’s Virginia Black whiskey, peach puree, sweet tea, Sour Patch peach gummies and cotton candy. Yeesh.

“He stayed at the table,” said a spy, who added that before the sun came up Drake had put down close to $200,000. Insiders said that even with the loss, Drake likely still had a nice chunk of change left from his appearance earlier.

This isn’t the first time Drake’s taken an L on big money. Earlier this year the Toronto rapper lost 10K to Quavo on a single half-court shot like it was spare change. Must be nice.

