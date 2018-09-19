Sony PlayStation Classic Mini Console Drops In December

Nintendo’s success with their mini consoles is definitely having an effect on the video game world. First Sega announced its Mega Drive (Genesis) mini, and now Sony is throwing its name in the hat with the PlayStation Classic Mini Console.

Its been almost 25 years since the groundbreaking home console, the PlayStation was first introduced to the world. The console was an instant hit with gamers eventually becoming the first console to ship over 100 million units offering for the first time the chance to play 32-bit games with real-time 3D rendered graphics in the comfort of their homes.

If you are one of those gamers who wanted to get that feeling again of pressing that power button and seeing the iconic load up screen Sony has good news for you. Today the company announced its new retro console, the PlayStation Classic and it’s gorgeous. The console perfectly emulates the original and is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation console. It also comes with two classic controllers, an HDMI cable to connect with today’s televisions, USB cable. Don’t worry no physical memory cards will be necessary, the system will have a virtual memory card to save your game data.

As far as what games will come with the system, it will come pre-loaded with 20 classic PlayStation games, fan-favorites such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms is among classic titles that will return with the retro console.

The PlayStation Classic will launch on December 3rd, 2018, the same day the original console hit shelves in Japan back in 1994. As far as cost, it will only run you $99.99 and is now available for pre-order at select retailers such as GameStop and Best Buy. So you better move fast cause you know this bad boy is going to sell out quickly. We just hope Sony handles this release a bit better unlike Nintendo when they first introduced the NES Classic.

