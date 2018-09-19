Texas Official Defends Racist Stereotype: ‘You Can’t Count On A Black Quarterback’

A Texas school superintendent apologized and then defended his racist stereotype of Black NFL quarterbacks.

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of Onalaska school district, thought he was commenting privately on a Houston Chronicle website about blaming Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for losing the game Sunday, Yahoo Sports reported.

“When you need precision decision making, you can’t count on a Black quarterback,” he wrote.

Redden apologized after someone took a screenshot of his comment and it went viral. But later he defended his derogatory remarks to the Chronicle by arguing that Black NFL quarterbacks “have had limited success.”

Redden’s comments were prompted by Watson running out the clock on the final play in the Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans. The racist stereotype that Black quarterbacks are great athletes but not very intelligent or hard working apparently fueled his analysis of Watson.

That stereotype is a longstanding one that has kept many African-American athletes from playing the position. However, Doug Williams shattered that belief three decades ago when he became the first Black quarterback to lead his team, the Washington Redskins, to a Super Bowl victory in 1988. Several other Black quarterbacks have also taken their teams to the Super Bowl, including Russell Wilson who became the second African-American to win a championship for his team, the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Yet the racist stereotype persists. In July, a Cleveland Police Department detective was in the national spotlight over tweeting racist slurs about Black players on the Ohio State University football team.

Detective John Kraynik disparaged the team for “All that ‘n—-r flash’, once again, losing out to good old-fashioned hard-nosed football,” when the team nearly lost a big match. He also texted “F—–g n—–s can’t play qb,” apparently directed at the team’s Black quarterback.

