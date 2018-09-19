CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Jordan donated $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls File Photos

Source: S. Granitz / Getty

Michael Jordan’s considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He can arguably be considered one of the biggest sneaker manufacturers in the country. The retired Bulls player is using all that money for good cause.

Over the last week the Carolinas were devastated after Hurricane Florence created deadly floods. The with the death toll rising to 37 deaths, the Carolinas relief effort will be great task. The NBA hall of famer says he’s donating a whopping $2 million dollars to relief funds.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

Michael Jordan donated $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Relief was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close