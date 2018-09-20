CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Thug ft. Gunna “Dirty Shoes,” 2 Chainz ft. Drake & Quavo “Bigger Than You” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.18

Young Thug embraces the storm and 2 Chainz takes it back to backpacks and report cards. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While Kanye West and, well, Kanye West has been steadily churning out new projects this summer, Young Thug’s been quietly putting out new work as well. Not nearly as much but he been grinding.

Today he continues to drop off work with a new clip for the Gunna assisted “Dirty Shoes” where Thugger brings the thunder and lightning with a touch of red light specialness. We know it sounds all over the place but watch the video and you’ll see what we mean.

2 Chainz meanwhile thinks Big and employs the “Sky’s The Limit” theme of having young versions of himself, Quavo, and Drake perform their verses for the clip to “Bigger Than You.” We would’ve preferred to see the actual artists on the same set but the video is still pretty entertaining.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from N.O.R.E., Llyod, and more.

YOUNG THUG FT. GUNNA – “DIRTY SHOES”

2 CHAINZ FT. DRAKE & QUAVO – “BIGGER THAN YOU”

N.O.R.E. – “IN THE BEGINNING”

LLYOD – “EXCITED”

LIL DURK – “NO AUTO DURK”

LOGIC – “EVERYBODY DIES”

JORJA SMITH – “ON YOUR OWN”

SAINT JHN FT. JANELLE KROLL – “LUST”

RIC WILSON – “SINNER”

FXXXXY & GUNNA – “NEED U”

Young Thug ft. Gunna “Dirty Shoes,” 2 Chainz ft. Drake & Quavo “Bigger Than You” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close