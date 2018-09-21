While fans continue to wait to see whether or not Eminem or Joe Budden take on Lupe Fiasco’s rap battle challenge, the Chicago native has decided it was the right time to remind everyone just how ill he can get when he’s on the mic.

A year and change after Lupe gave his fans something to hold them over when he dropped Drogas Light, but now they get 20 cuts worth of controlled substance in DROGAS Wave. Mainly featuring Nikki Jean, Lupe’s 7th studio LP also boasts guest appearances from Damien Marley, Simon Sayz, Crystal Torres, and a few others.Check out DROGAS Wave below and let us know if Lupe Fiasco got that work and whether or not he’d smoke Em and/or Joe Budden in a rap battle.

Lupe Fiasco Drops ‘DROGAS Wave’ LP [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

