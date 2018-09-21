CLOSE
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobbi Brown Defends Lovely Friendship With Drake

Brown wants us to get back to talking about real problems in the world.

Stranger things are going on in the world to be worried about, according to Millie Bobbi Brown her friendship with Drake isn’t one of them.

The 14-year-old actress raised Twitter’s eyebrows triggering the predator alarm when she mentioned during an interview that the Canadian rapper sends her  “I miss you so much” texts and gives her advice on boys. Well, Eleven has heard enough and has responded to the criticism via her Instagram account.

Brown states:

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird…For real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.

“I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to chose that for me. It’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in the world other than my friendships…jeez.”

Well, there you have it. Now again there is no big deal with being friends with each other, but the optics of a 31-year-old rapper sending text messages saying ‘I miss you more” and giving “advice on boys”  to a 14-year-old girl looks very suspicious. The reaction that news drew should come as no surprise, the world is currently in the “upside down,” so can’t blame people for being worried.

Now that Brown has spoken and cleared the air, Drizzy has other things to worry about at the moment like Southside Ye, his lawsuit and finishing up the rest of his tour.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobbi Brown Defends Lovely Friendship With Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

