CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wet Storms: Donald Trump’s Most Ignorant Moments During Hurricane Relief Efforts

Some funny, some outrageous and some just plain sad.

3 reads
Leave a comment
WEATHER-US-HURRICANE-PUERTORICO-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images / Getty

Unfortunately, over the last few years we’ve witnessed some major hurricanes that haves caused devastation across U.S. territories.

In 2017 alone, the U.S. was hit with multiple Category 4 or more hurricanes, including Hurricane Harvey (which hit parts of Texas and Louisiana), Hurricane Irma (which hit various Caribbean islands and parts of Florida) and Hurricane Maria (which hit various Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico).

Each hurricane has caused major displacement and devastation amongst residents, and now in 2018, parts of the Carolinas and Virginia have been tragically hit by Hurricane Florence.

Relief efforts after each hurricane continues to be a challenge and our current commander-in-chief isn’t necessarily making things smoothers.

Even though Donald Trump has made appearances to places hit hard by hurricanes, his insensitive rhetoric and just plain ridiculousness continues to make people wonder how this man became president. Hit the next pages for a teaser of all the outrageous things Trump has said in the midst of tragedy.

Wet Storms: Donald Trump’s Most Ignorant Moments During Hurricane Relief Efforts was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close