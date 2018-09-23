CLOSE
Test
Will Smith Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut Opening Up…
J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Launches Hurricane Relief Fund
J.R. Smith To Release Children’s Book With His…
Beyonce’s Ex-Drummer Files Restraining Order Against The Singer…
Cardi B Shares Wedding Photo With Offset On…
Keke Palmer Shows Off New Tattoo On Instagram…
Man Charged After Faking Down Syndrome And Making…
Porsha Williams Opens Up About Why She Kept…
Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As…
3 Ways To Use Coconut Oil For Your…
Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl LIII Halftime…
Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Singer’s Overdose…
Tamera Mowry On Her Husband, Adam Housley: “My…
Porsha Williams Reveals That She’s Pregnant! [PHOTOS]
Apartment Door Locks Could Prove Amber Guyger Lied…
You Weren’t Tripping, Former ‘Sesame Street’ Writer Says…
Man Arrested For Allegedly Rubbing Produce On His…
Heartbreaking: College Student Dies After Family Says He…
Fantasia’s Brother Walks Again After Suffering Near-Fatal Injuries…
Mother Turns In Son After Seeing Him On…
Watch These ‘Regretful’ Trump Supporters Suddenly Realize 45…
Vontae Davis Of The Buffalo Bills Shares Why…
Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black…
There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously…
King Combs Tells Us Why He Brings His…
11 items
Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence
R. Kelly’s Brother Alleges The Singer Abused Their…
13 items
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always…
Foxy Brown Allegedly Showed Up To NYFW After-Party…
How Black Lives Matter Is Taking A Grassroots…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates In Key Races

Several Black candidates in 2018 races are poised to make history.

7 reads
Leave a comment

Recent polls suggested that two Black candidates are leading in tight races, while another Black candidate appears to have an uphill battle.

See Also: These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates Show The GOP’s Desperation

The Democratic nominee for Florida governor Andrew Gillum held a 6-point lead over his Trump-backed opponent Ron DeSantis, a Reuters–Ipsos–UVA Center for Politics poll published on Wednesday found.

Gillum, Tallahassee’s mayor, had support from 50 percent of likely voters, compared to 44 percent who said they planned to vote for his rival. The remaining percentage of voters said they support a different candidate or did not indicate support for any candidate.

This is one of the largest leads for Gillum, who would become Florida’s first Black governor if he’s elected. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Gillum with a lead of roughly 4 percentage points. A poll, taken by the Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling days after Gillum’s amazing come-from-behind primary win, gave him a 5-point lead.

DeSantis, a U.S. congressman, came under fire for a racist remark about Gillum, less than 24 hours after winning the GOP nomination. He urged voters not to “monkey this up” by voting for the Black candidate. He’s also been in the spotlight over his deep connections to white supremacists.

Meanwhile, a Goucher Poll, also released on Wednesday, gave Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan a commanding 22-point lead over Democratic nominee Ben Jealous. Still, 25 percent of those polled in the deep-blue state said they could change their minds by Election Day, and another 9 percent of voters are still undecided.

Jealous— a progressive political newcomer who previously headed the NAACP — would be the first African-American governor in Maryland if elected.

In Minnesota, Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison was holding on to a 5-point lead over his GOP rival for state attorney general, according to an MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll reported on Tuesday. Ellison appeared not to be seriously harmed by an allegation of domestic abuse from his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan.

In a Sept. 10 to Sept. 12 poll, conducted a week before Monahan posted a medical document online that she said supports her claim, 57 percent of participants said they didn’t know what to think about the abuse allegations. But 21 percent believed it, and 22 percent did not.

SEE ALSO:

Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber Guyger Isn’t Fired And Makes Even Less Sense

Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And Hoodies Sends Subtle Racist Message, Customer Says

Funeral Held For Botham Shem Jean, Who Was Killed By Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger When She Entered Wrong Apartment

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean's Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean's Funeral

Continue reading Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean’s Funeral

Rest In Power: Heartbreaking Photos And Video From Botham Jean's Funeral

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his own home on Thursday, September 6. She is currently free on bond. Today, Botham Jean was laid to rest. SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck The service was held at Church of Christ in Richardson in Dallas, Texas. According to TIME.com, mayor Mike Rawlings and Police Chief U. Renee Hall were in attendance. The Dallas News reports, Dane Felicien, a family friend, said, "Botham Shem Jean was a fine man. And Botham Shem Jean deserves to be with Jesus." See the photos and images from the service below:

Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates In Key Races was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close