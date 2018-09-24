CLOSE
Elton Brand Becomes Fourth Black General Manager In NBA

Brand says he wants to “bring stability” to the 76ers organization.

Former NBA player Elton Brand is breaking barriers for African-Americans on the corporate side of the league. Earlier this week, Brand was appointed to become the General Manager of the Philadelphia 76ers; making him the fourth Black general manager in the NBA, ESPN reported.

Brand, 39, retired from the league in 2016 as a Sixer, the news outlet writes. He was the Chicago Bulls’ No. 1 draft pick in 1999 and over the course of his career suited up for teams that included the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Brand is excited about leading his former team and hopes to transform the Sixers into a leading contender in the Eastern Conference through his guidance.

“The 76ers are on the cusp of something very special and the next 12 months are really important. I think that’s why I was the leading candidate, to bring stability to the organization and this group that I know really well,” he said in a statement. The Sixers are excited about bringing Brand to the front office. Josh Harris, owner of the Sixers, says that Brand will be influential in bringing in new talent. “I think we’re at a new point in our team’s development into hopefully an NBA championship,” he said. “We need to be attracting talent here. Certainly, Elton’s image and who he is as a person were real positives. But leadership and managerial skills and the things you’ve got to do in the front office that aren’t just about image, he’s got those, too. But certainly, that was a huge positive.”

According to Black Enterprise, Brand’s appointment comes shortly after Maurice A. Stinnett made history as the first Black man to become a diversity and inclusion vice president for an NBA team.

After Giving Birth, Serena Williams Is Still One Of The Most Powerful And Richest Women In Sports

Milwaukee Victim-Shames Sterling Brown After NBA Player’s Violent Arrest For Parking Violation

Gorgeous Photos Of Nia Franklin, The Ninth Black Woman To Win Miss America

Nia Franklin, representing New York state, was crowned the 92nd Miss America last night. The opera singer from Winston-Salem, North Carolina was trending all over social media with many noting she is the ninth Black woman to win the pageant. The last Black woman to go home with the crown was Caressa Cameron from Fredericksburg, Virginia in 2010. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Franklin, who will receive a $50,000 scholarship, said after her win, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here. I want to thank my beautiful family, my mom and my dad, who is a survivor of cancer." Watch her get crowned below: https://twitter.com/PowerStarLive/status/1039018578991820800 This year marked the first time there was no swimsuit competition at Miss America. See beautiful pics of the winner below.

