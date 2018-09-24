This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To Becoming The World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer

A year after landing a huge distribution deal with Apple, Black tech entrepreneur Silas Adekunle is on his way to becoming the highest paid robotics engineer in the world, The Guardian reported.
Adekunle, 27, is the creator of Reach Robotics; a company designed to teach STEM education through gaming robots, the news outlet writes. The Lagos, Nigeria native launched the company in 2013 with the mission to utilize augmented reality as a learning tool. The robot figures—which are called MekaMons—can be controlled with smartphones and players can utilize a Bluetooth functionality for their robots to battle each other. Users can also use code commands through Apple’s Swift Playgrounds coding app to control their robots.
Adekunle—a graduate of the University of West England—says he couldn’t reach this level in the tech industry without the guidance and support from his alma mater. “When I started out, I had amazing support from my university and the Bristol Robotics Lab – but communicating the potential of MekaMon, as well as the technology itself, to people outside of that world required some imagination,” he told Pulse. “We believe that this technology has huge potential within STEM education – both as a teaching aid and as a means to inspire the next generation – whatever their backgrounds – to aspire to a career in STEM.”
Adekunle says that he wants to use his journey to inspire the youth in Africa to pursue careers in STEM. “I hope that I might be a positive example of what is possible for kids in Nigeria with the same passion for dissecting technology and developing devices that I did at their age,” he told the news outlet.
SEE ALSO:
Black Tech Entrepreneur Inks Deal With Apple
Teen Pushes Tech Innovation In Nigeria Forward
Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women
Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women
1. Hill Speaks at the National Press Club in 2000Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Hill talks during the TIME Person Of The Year lunch in 2011Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Hill attends "Anita" premiere at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in 2013Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Hill speaks during a Documentaries & Dialogue Series in Colorado in 2013Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Hill appears on 'The View' in 2014Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Hill Visits Pennsylvania Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Hill attends the 'Confirmation' premiere in 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Hill talks with Kerry Washington during a New York Times "TimesTalks" event in 2016Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Hill signs books at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Hill speaks at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in 2016Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Hill addresses the crowd at the Massachusetts Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Hill talks with graduates at the 2017 Emerson College CommencementSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Hill speaks at the Texas Conference For Women in 2017Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Hill attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2017Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Hill addresses graduates at the Wesleyan Commencement Ceremony in 2018Source:Getty 15 of 15
This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To Becoming The World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer was originally published on newsone.com