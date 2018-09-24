This 27-Year-Old Nigerian Is On His Way To Becoming The World’s Highest Paid Robotics Engineer

A year after landing a huge distribution deal with Apple, Black tech entrepreneur Silas Adekunle is on his way to becoming the highest paid robotics engineer in the world, The Guardian reported.

Silas Adekunle is the Highest Paid Robotics Engineer in the World https://t.co/ZGxbHpk6lU pic.twitter.com/OIhj1ej7Nm — Afrotech (@AfroTech) September 23, 2018

Adekunle, 27, is the creator of Reach Robotics; a company designed to teach STEM education through gaming robots, the news outlet writes. The Lagos, Nigeria native launched the company in 2013 with the mission to utilize augmented reality as a learning tool. The robot figures—which are called MekaMons—can be controlled with smartphones and players can utilize a Bluetooth functionality for their robots to battle each other. Users can also use code commands through Apple’s Swift Playgrounds coding app to control their robots.

Adekunle—a graduate of the University of West England—says he couldn’t reach this level in the tech industry without the guidance and support from his alma mater. “When I started out, I had amazing support from my university and the Bristol Robotics Lab – but communicating the potential of MekaMon, as well as the technology itself, to people outside of that world required some imagination,” he told Pulse. “We believe that this technology has huge potential within STEM education – both as a teaching aid and as a means to inspire the next generation – whatever their backgrounds – to aspire to a career in STEM.”

Adekunle says that he wants to use his journey to inspire the youth in Africa to pursue careers in STEM. “I hope that I might be a positive example of what is possible for kids in Nigeria with the same passion for dissecting technology and developing devices that I did at their age,” he told the news outlet.

