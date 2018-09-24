Will Smith Ponders A Presidential Run & Dave Chappelle Co-Signs As VP

Since ‘The Donald’ has effectively gone from celeb to leader of the free world, countless other entertainers have thrown their hats in the ring in consideration for eventual presidential bids. Could the Fresh Prince be next?

Would you vote for Will Smith?

Donald Trump has convinced the nation that celebrities can get elected. Trump isn’t the first celebrity to become a president, but he is by far the most divisive. Since the last election, several celebrity names have been thrown into the hypothetical presidential race including Dwayne Johnson, Oprah, and Will Smith. Smith recently performed his first stand up act ever at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles at an event held by Dave Chappelle. The two legendary celebrities were approached about a possible presidential run, and their answers were positive.

