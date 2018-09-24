CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You Thought?: Kanye Sadly Mistaken, Beyoncé Was Not Wearing His Yeezy Shoes

Ye should have known Beyoncé has better taste than that.

9 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce Was Not Wearing Yeezy Shoes

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

Guess the Carters and Kanye West are not “famleeeeee” after all, well at least not for now. 

Kanye West is currently in rebrand mode cause he really wants us to listen to his forthcoming new album. He has been very active on social media lately especially on his Instagram account. Jay-Z and Kanye’s friendship has been on the rocks since West expressed his sadness about Hov and Bey skipping his wedding.

Kanye gave fans a glimmer of hope for a Throne revival when he shared a picture of Jay-Z and Beyoncé on his Instagram account with the caption “famleeeeee” cause he thought the singer was wearing a pair of his $650 shoes from his YEEZY season 5 collection.

View this post on Instagram

famleeeeee

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Welp, they were not, Beyoncé was instead rocking a pair of stylish $50 shoes from Public Desire. Ye should have known Beyoncé has better taste than that. We don’t know if Kanye has been informed of the mistake yet because the picture is still up on his timeline.

We honestly hope Kanye and Jay-Z have worked on their issues because frankly, he could use his big brother back in his corner. Yeezy may think he is out of the sunken place, looks like he is still trapped in there and is trying his best to claw his way out.

Photo: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

You Thought?: Kanye Sadly Mistaken, Beyoncé Was Not Wearing His Yeezy Shoes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close