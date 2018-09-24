CLOSE
Here’s What Could Happen To Trump If He Fires Rod Rosenstein

Trump could plunge his administration into deeper turmoil.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s job was in jeopardy Monday, as he awaits a meeting with President Donald Trump that could end with the White House in deeper turmoil.

See Also: Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Rosenstein will remain in his post for now and meet with Trump on Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

The number-two person at the U.S. Justice Department, who’s overseeing the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, was expected earlier on Monday to be removed from his post, according to USA Today.

Trump, who has long sought to fire Rosenstein over special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, could set off a series of events that ends in his impeachment if he decides to fire the deputy attorney general, USA Today note.

This all stems from an explosive New York Times report on Friday, which said Rosenstein, in 2017, had suggested wearing a wire while meeting with the president to possibly invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which spells out the procedures for removing a president who’s unfit for office.

Rosenstein denied the claims from anonymous sources in Times’ report.

His suggestion to wear a wire reportedly came in the aftermath of the chaos from Trump’s controversial decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the Russian collusion investigation.

After Trump dismissed Comey in May 2017, Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel in charge of the Russia investigation. The removal of Comey was seen as possible obstruction of justice evidence against Trump.

The deputy attorney general began overseeing Mueller’s probe because Trump’s former political ally, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recused himself in 2017 from the case.

Rosenstein has defender Mueller every time the president has hinted at firing the special counsel. Removing Rosenstein has been viewed by many as a first step to replacing him with someone who will follow the president’s wishes to end the Mueller investigation.

But there could be political fallout from replacing Rosenstein. Even some Republicans have urged the president not to make that move, especially ahead of the midterm elections. It would be seen by many voters as the president’s attempt to end the Russia probe and lead to calls from the left and right for his impeachment.

If Trump does fire Rosenstein, Solicitor General Noel Francisco would assume oversight of the Russia investigation, according to the Times.

Francisco was a partner at Jones Day in 2016. The law firm represented the president’s 2016 campaign. Consequently, there could be a conflict of interest if Francisco oversees the Russia probe.

SEE ALSO:

Amber Guyger Is Fired For Killing Botham Jean Is His Own Dallas Apartment

Michelle Obama Warns That ‘Other Folks’ Still Show Up At The Polls If We Don’t

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Here’s What Could Happen To Trump If He Fires Rod Rosenstein was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
