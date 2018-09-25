Shout out to the Detroit Police Department. Earlier this week a rookie Detroit Police Officer made a racially insensitive post on snapchat where he said that he was “rounding up these zoo animals”.

Detroit Police officer Sean Bostwick posted this on his social media. He was suspended from the job Sunday. He needs to be fired. Your top cop is black, you patrol a predominantly black neighborhood, in a city that is almost 85% black. Can’t have this on our force. pic.twitter.com/8W8SC4yyLn — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) September 24, 2018

Bostwick posted the snapchat on Sunday and it immediately set off a chain reaction on social media. Considering that Bostwick is white and 80% of Detroit is black it comes as no surprise that his comments rubbed people the wrong way.

Chief Craig claims that in a follow-up interview with Bostwick the same day as his suspension that he came across as remorseful and claimed that he “didn’t mean it the way it came off,”. But of course that didn’t quite fly with Chief Craig who claims the department has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to events of this nature.

Bostwick was already on probation apparently because it took him more time than expected to complete his time at the police academy. But this actually made his firing that much easier for the department.

Events like this have become a trending topic nationwide, everyone from Roseanna Barr to politicians have been under fire recently for racially insensitive comments. It is some what encouraging that comments like these are not being brushed away as they have been in the past, but it is also unsettling that the comments are being made in the first place. At least we know that for now the Detroit Police Department is representing the city the best way they can, by not encouraging, and ceasing this type of behavior immediately.

Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

