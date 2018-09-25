CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized For OD’ing on Hot Cheetos

What part of the struggle is this?

0 reads
Leave a comment
VMA Awards Guest

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Ex-pill popping (we hope) struggle rapper Lil Xan‘s retirement is off as he is apparently going out on tour. Also, he was recently in the hospital for OD’ing on Hot Cheetos.  

The rapper took to IG to update his fans about his tour and his trip to the ER.

“I went to the hospital today,” he said in a clip posted yesterday (Sept. 24). “You know, getting ready to pack for this tour. i just want to let everybody know I was in the hospital — not due to any drugs — but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and I guess it ripped something in my stomach open, so I puked a little blood.”

What?

We don’t have any words.

[H/T HipHopDX]

Photo: Getty

Struggle Rapper Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized For OD’ing on Hot Cheetos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close