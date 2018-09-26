CLOSE
Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Stream BlueFaceBally ‘Overly High’ EP FT RX Peso, Richie Souf, Dun Deal & The Remedy Production Group

3 reads
Leave a comment
BlueFaceBally & Dean Gibson

Source: Dean Gibson / durttydaily.com

BlueFaceBally is creating a new wave 

BlueFaceBally is an Atlanta native with roots on the East Coast. He released his debut project earlier this year titled Blue Face Trip executive produced by Dun Deal with a feature from Reese Laflare. Then a few months later, BlueFaceBally and Gunna collaborated for “Porshe”, purposely spelled without a “c”. Now BlueFaceBally is back with a 7 track EP, Overly High. The project features RX Peso, 44, & BlueFaceMulah and production by Richie Souf, Dun Deal, and members of The Remedy Production Group (Bubba Doran, Ceefab, Cosa Nostra, & ChrizBeatz). Stream Overly High on all digital platforms & stay tuned for visuals. 

Instagram @bluefacebally

Twitter @bluefacebally 

Soundcloud @bluefacebally 

Youtube @bluefacebally

https://linktr.ee/bluefacebally

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

bluefacebally , Dun Deal , Durtty Daily , EP , lalaa shepard , RX Peso , the remedy

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close