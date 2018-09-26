A Young Man Tried To Jump From Rooftop Of Downtown Atlanta Building

A young man has threatened to jump from a downtown Atlanta building on the corner of Cone St & Luckie St Wednesday afternoon. He climbed the 10 story parking garage early afternoon when police were contacted that the young man might jump.

Authorities cleared the parking garage and blocked Cone St as they try to talk him down from the roof. Police finally got him down from the roof at 4pm.

Still no word on the young man’s name.

