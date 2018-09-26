CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Young Man Tried To Jump From Rooftop Of Downtown Atlanta Building

56 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Man jumping from building

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

A young man has threatened to jump from a downtown Atlanta building on the corner of Cone St & Luckie St Wednesday afternoon. He climbed the 10 story parking garage early afternoon when police were contacted that the young man might jump.

Authorities cleared the parking garage and blocked Cone St as they try to talk him down from the roof. Police finally got him down from the roof at 4pm.

Atlanta Man jumping from building

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

Still no word on the young man’s name.

Stay tuned for any updates.

Atlanta Man jumping from building

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

Atlanta Man jumping from building

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

Atlanta Man jumping from building

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One

atlanta jumper

Source: blogzworth / Radio One

A Young Man Tried To Jump From Rooftop Of Downtown Atlanta Building was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close