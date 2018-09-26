CLOSE
National
Home > National

Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High’ Sequel

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

In 2001, fans were excited to watch the movie ‘How High’ starring Method Man and Redman. The movie was based upon two best friends that did well on their SAT’s with the help from their dead friend. Method Man and Redman got scholarships to Harvard and while there not only got educated, had sex with a lot of woman, but also got super high.

World Things GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to Pitchfork, MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment are now working on a sequel “How High 2” to premiere on MTV. The film is projected to come out in 2019 and Lil Yachty will star in it. On Twitter in a video the rapper was excited to announce the news and said, “I’m so hype to announce i’m starring in my first film #HowHigh2. Lets Get It @MTV @Universalent. Stay tuned for more details on @howhighmovie. COMING 2019.”

https://twitter.com/lilyachty/status/1044647830491734017/video/1

RELATED: Lil Yachty Buys His Mother A House

This isn’t the rappers first film he’s worked on, he recently voiced for the Green Lantern in DC Comics film, ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.’ Lil Yachty also was in ‘Teenage Emotions,’ which was released last year. We look forward to see how Lil Yachty plays his role in ‘How High 2.’

RELATED: Why We Should Cut Lil Yachty Some Slack [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lil Yachty Hilariously Tells The Story Of His First Time Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

Continue reading 15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

15 Black Movies We’d Like to See Get a Sequel

Here are 15 more black films that we’d like to see a part two of.

Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High’ Sequel was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close