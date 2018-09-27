CLOSE
‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker Lil Yachty?

MTV makes the odd choice of casting a straight edge teen into the sequel of a classic stoner flick

Lil Yachty and Young Thug at Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Looks like production on a sequel for Redman and Method Man’s 2001 cult classic stoner flick How High is finally underway and it’s going to star, Lil Yachty?! Wait—he doesn’t even smoke weed!

Regardless to his lack of partaking in the love of Mary Jane the “One Night” rapper took to Twitter to announce to all his fans, “haters,” and “smokers” that he’d be making his film debut in the long-anticipated sequel and that production on the film had already begun in Atlanta.

We’re not trying to hate but sequels that don’t star any of the franchise’s originators don’t tend to fair well, especially when it’s a stoner flick starring a straight edged teenager. We mean if you don’t smoke weed and are keeping it healthy then more power to you, but at the same time hiring a “Say No To Drugs” enthusiast to star in a movie about indulging in the ganja doesn’t make much sense.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this MTV film turns out.

Let us know what you think about Lil Yachty being tapped to star in the stoner flick below and what kind of expectations you have for the sequel.

Photo: WENN.com

‘How High 2’ Has Started Filming, Starring Non-Smoker Lil Yachty? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

