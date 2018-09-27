Happy Birthday Weezy! Here Are Our Picks for the Top 10 Lil Wayne Songs

If you ask some people Lil Wayne is one of the most talented and versatile artists that hip-hop has ever seen. If you ask others, he may be labeled inconsistent, one minute he’ll drop a metaphor that makes you pause the music and think, the next he’s going into way too much detail about how he likes to perform oral sex on women. Either way Lil Wayne has been one of the brightest stars in hip-hop since his appearance on ‘Back That Azz Up’ by Juvenile back in 1998.

The star has seen tumultuous times in his career, from being imprisoned at Rikers Island to basically being held hostage by his own adopted father, he’s seen it all, but its truly only made the hip-hop community appreciate his contributions that much more.

With that being said, we consider Weezy to be one of the top 25 rappers of all-time (maybe even higher) so we’d be remiss to not take a look back at Wayne’s career on his 36th birthday. Here are our picks for the top 10 Lil Wayne songs, in no particular order!

10. Lollipop

We know what your’e thinking, why is this corny ass Lil Wayne song the first one listed? Well despite how corny it may be it was a radio smash hit spending a crazy six weeks at #1 on the Hip Hop Billboard charts. The song also stayed on Billboard charts for an astounding 26 weeks. No one could have guessed the success of this song when it was first released.

As the first single to ‘The Carter 3’, it created an incredible amount of momentum for Wayne which culminated in the album going #1 on the Billboard albums chart and ended up selling over 1 million units in the first week and it can thank this international hit for a big portion of the sales.

9. A Milli

From that same spectacular album came a more bar centric song in ‘A Milli’ which saw Wayne boasting about his incredible talent and comparing popping people with guns to popping Orville Redenbacher popcorn.

8. 6 Foot 7 Foot

After the release of ‘The Carter 3’ most fans were wondering if Wayne could top what ended up being the best album of his career. He responded by dropping one of his best tracks yet in ‘6 Foot 7 Foot’. In the song he gave us one of the most memorable Lil Wayne bars of all-time in: ‘Real G’s move in silence like lasagna’. In addition to this he introduced us to the young and talented Cory Gunz.

7. Tha Block is Hot

This song was Wayne’s first official single from his debut major label album, one could argue that without the success and longevity of this southern banger we wouldn’t have the Wayne we have today.

6. Go DJ

When Wayne linked up with Mannie Fresh on his fourth album it introduced him to a sound that was more mainstream appealing while still being hard hitting like his songs that preceded it. It got Wayne into clubs all around the country and were positive it made some fans sure that Wayne was destined to be a star. You couldn’t ride around in a car at all without hearing this song in 2004. Rappers just don’t drop tracks like this anymore.

5. Georgia Bush

Alright, that’s enough of album Wayne, real Lil Wayne fans will tell you that despite his album success, he’s actually at his best on his mixtapes. After the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina, Wayne felt compelled to speak up for his native New Orleans which he felt was ignored by then President George W. Bush. In the song he criticizes the President and highlights just how hard New Orleans was hit. To this day its still one of the most heartfelt Weezy tracks. You can find this track on his collaborative mixtape with DJ Drama titled ‘Dedication 2’ which dropped in 2006.

4. Upgrade

Da Drought 3 may be a top contender for one of the best Lil Wayne mixtapes, seriously go listen to it again, it’s fire! Its actually really hard to pick one stand out song from the tape but if we had to pick, it would be this track for sure.

3. Stuntin

Stuntin was one of the first tracks where we got to hear Wayne and his protege, an unknown by the name of Drake, spit on a track together. It easily became an instant classic from his Dedication 3 mixtape. Oh, and this was the first mixtape to drop after Barack Obama was nominated President in 2008 as DJ Drama reminds us in the middle of the freakin song.

2. Swag Surfin

As you can tell, on his mixtapes, Wayne made a habit of ruining other peoples songs by going harder on them than the original artist did. On ‘swag surfin’ Wayne literally spazzes with straight bars over the whole track. It’s honestly a classic Wayne track and isn’t even as popular as some of his other tracks.

1. Rap City Freestyle

Okay, this last pick isn’t an actual song, its one of Wayne’s most popular freestyles on one of his appearances on the now debunked BET show ‘Rap City’. Still it shows just how talented he was and why he is ultimately considered to be one of the best MC’s to ever grace a mic with his presence.

So, what do you say, do you agree with our list? What are your favorite Lil Wayne songs?

