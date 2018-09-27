Legacy: Kelis’ “Milkshake” Lives On In These Sexy Dance Clips

On August 27, 2003, history was made when Kelis released a national anthem for anyone with goods to show off.

“Milkshake” hit the airwaves as the lead single from Kelis’ third studio album Tasty and it soon took off for its suggestive lyrics and catchy hook. The music video also lived up to the hype with Kelis showing her sexy side along with some very pro-dairy waiters.

When Kelis was asked what the song means by The Guardian back in 2004, she replied, “It means whatever people want it to; it was just a word we came up with on a whim, but then the song took on a life of its own.”

Kelis definitely wasn’t over-exaggerating.

With the help of the music video, “Milkshake” peaked at number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard, and it was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2004. Even the people of Ireland were “warming it up” when the song shot to number one on the country’s chart.

Now with #NationalChocolateMilkDay making waves on Twitter, I thought it would be a good time to celebrate all the delicious moves “Milkshake” helped inspire.

Before “twerking” became a household word or “cakes” were getting “smashed to smithereens,” there were milkshakes bringing plenty of people to the yard and till this day, the legacy lives on.

Choreographer Kaelynn “KK” Harris made sure all her team’s goods were on deck when they threw down to various remixes of “Milkshake” in a sexy video…

Even fitness channels, like Hip Shake Fitness, were bringing the taste of Kelis to their routines…for better or for worse.

And if you’re wondering if the song works well for the pole, dancer Meggan Marie and her ladies seem to make it work…

The international community also continues to show the song love with places like the Nataraja Academy in South Korea putting their own spin to the seductive song. Peep Gangdrea‘s choreography in the clip below….

When Kelis was asked about the song 14 years later by delish in 2017, she replied that she’s into different things now. “People really think I’m at home making milkshakes all day,” she said. “Let’s be real — that doesn’t happen.” She continued, “I’ve got kids. I’m making smoothies for them and trying to sneak in healthy things that they’ll eat.”

Despite the change of priorities for the mother, the song will continue to live on for every dairy lover and milkshaker of the future.

Thank you Kelis. Your contributions won’t be forgotten.

