Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish join comedic forces in Will Packer and Malcolm D Lee’s riotous comedy Night School.

Hart and Haddish may be top-billing in the date night flick, but Romany Malco’s character provides a refreshing take on the modern conspiracy theorist/ hotep.

While promoting Night School, Hart and Haddish reacted the flat earth theory, revealed what it was like filming certain scenes and what Hart learned about lying to Black women. 

Night School hits theaters September 28.

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish React To The Flat Earth Theory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

