Yo' Durtty
Watch Fasscoupe “Get On My Feet” Official Music Video [From Hood Mascot Album Featuring Lil Baby]

Fasscoupe continues to put Boston on the map with their recently released EP, ‘Hood Mascot’. ‘Hood Mascot’ features appearances from Uncle Murda, Bia, Lil Baby, Duke, Jose Guapo, Tracy T & Hoodrich Pablo Juan. “Get On My Feet” is a mantra for those grinding hard to make a way and is dedicated to an incarcerated Fasscoupe artist, Ceno. Fasscoupe is currently in rotation on BET Jams and other platforms and the visual for the second single, “Weekend” featuring Hoodrich Pablo Juan is nearing 300 thousand views via Youtube. 

Instagram @Fasscoupe @Fasscoupeceno 

Facebook @Fasscoupe

Youtube @Fasscoupe

Spotify @Fasscoupe

Twitter @Fasscoupe_TCE  

soundcloud.com/FasscoupeMusic

Apple Music @Fasscoupe

Tidal @Fasscoupe

Stream ‘Hood Mascot’ https://linktr.ee/fasscoupe

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

