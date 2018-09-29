CLOSE
AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities Impacted By Gun Violence

“We want to improve lives and lift Chicago neighborhoods that have suffered due to negative elements in the community,” says John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications.

In an effort to make change in Chicago communities plagued by poverty and violence, AT&T has launched a new initiative to bring more employment opportunities to the city, Crain’s Chicago reported.

The project—dubbed “Believe Chicago”—was created as an avenue to drive job creation for underserved individuals, the news outlet writes. Through the initiative, AT&T has allocated $2 million to nearly 20 non-profit organizations throughout the Chicago area. The company has also hired over 400 individuals at their Chicago Platinum Customer Care Center and other stores. “We started thinking about our philanthropy, fully recognizing the challenges in areas affected by gun violence,” Paul La Schiazza, president of AT&T Illinois, told the news outlet. “We started digging deep—how could we use human capital and assets to improve those communities?”

John Donovan, CEO, AT&T Communications, told Black Enterprise that AT&T is a part of the fabric of Chicago and that this effort is being led by employees who live and work in communities that are impacted by these issues. “Through their existing efforts, we have gotten more engaged and they have inspired the company to bring more assets to help. They’re passionate about wanting to do more and we’re committed to supporting their efforts,” he said. “We want to improve lives and lift Chicago neighborhoods that have suffered due to negative elements in the community. We’re working with employees and community leaders to address some root causes by promoting hiring, training, and opportunity—and making sure the good news gets out along the way.”

Crain’s Chicago reports that the company employs nearly 5,000 people in the Cook County area. The company is currently working on a documentary titled “Beacon of Hope” that highlights the stories of individuals working to evoke change in their communities.

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

Chicago’s Prosecutor Praised For Reform Efforts In Mass Exonerations

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

The Blackest Reactions To The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Melodrama

Even though "Scandal" is no longer on air, the Shonda Rhimes drama has basically come to life with the Trump administration: corruption, breaking constitutional law, indictments and media meltdowns. Now with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and at least two other women, it was another season of complete, unadulterated and embarrassing foolishness for America. See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction From Lindsey Graham's grandstanding monologue to Kavanaugh's tears to flaky Jeff Flake, America was in a serious crisis. Sadly, there wasn't an Olivia Pope to save the republic. In these times, the only comedic relief you are going to get is from social media. That said, check out the Blackest reactions to the Supreme Court drama over the past two days.

AT&T’s Chicago Initiative Fosters Job Creation In Communities Impacted By Gun Violence was originally published on newsone.com

