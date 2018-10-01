Lil Pump Cancels His Harvard Dropout Tour Dates, Might Have To Do A Bid

This past Saturday night Lil Pump and Kanye West turned in a struggle performance for the ages when they were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and now the “Molly” rapper is reportedly canceling his upcoming Harvard Dropout Tour thanks to a probation violation.

According to Complex, the tour dates for Pump’s highly anticipated 15-show tour have been scrapped from Live Nation‘s website. A rep for Pump told Complex that “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Pump’s Harvard Dropout Tour has been canceled. Refunds will be provided at point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

We probably should’ve seen this coming as just a few weeks ago the “Gucci Gang” rapper took to IG to tell his fans that he was going to “do a couple of months” in the bing being that his arrest in Miami violated his probation in Los Angeles. Coast to coast consequences, B.

We have to admit that he doesn’t seem phased by the pending prison stint he’s set to serve. Other rappers have begged judges to spare them from sentencing them to an unwanted iron vacation.

