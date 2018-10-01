CLOSE
Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major Performance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B always keeps it real about how she's feeling and this weekend was no different.

Cardi B welcomed her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with fiancé Offset less than three months ago. After settling in to her new role as a mom, the “I Like It” rapper has decided to get back to doing shows—but it seems she isn’t totally comfortable hitting the stage again so soon.

In her first major performance since giving birth, Cardi B rocked the crowd at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this past weekend. The blonde baddie, who was sporting all red for the occasion, ended up holding her own but she let it be known that she was definitely nervous.

“How y’all doing today?” she asked the crowd, as they cheered. “Good, ’cause I’m nervous…I’m nervous, I’m sweaty…having a nervous breakdown, but it’s alright though ’cause I’m here! I’m trying to change the world!”  Watch TMZ‘s clip up top. You’ve got to love her!

