Two Black 4-year-old girls were allegedly tied up by their preschool teachers in Decatur, Georgia, last week, and one of the children’s mothers said her daughter has not been her usual self since.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

The two female teachers were “accused of zip-tying the children’s hands behind their backs as a form of punishment” on Sept. 24, WSB-TV reported. The teachers resigned on Friday.

The students claimed the teachers “threatened to throw spiders on them if they didn’t stop acting up,” the report continued.

Tyisha Fernandes, one of the girls’ mothers, claimed her daughter “said, ‘mommy, I was scared to tell you because I thought I was going to get in trouble.’”

The principal of Oak View Elementary in DeKalb County sent a letter to parents two days after the alleged incident.

“This letter is written to make you aware of an incident that occurred at our school last week,” Sabrina Pressley wrote in part. “The incident took place in one of our pre-k classrooms. A parent brought it to our attention on Tuesday.”

The letter confirmed the teachers were under investigation and have been removed as staff members, conflicting with earlier reports of their resignations.

“The safety and security of our children continues to be one of our main priorities,” the letter concluded. “We sincerely thank you for helping us in this endeavor.”

Hopefully, the names of these teachers will be made public and they will never teach again. No child should be treated like this in America or anywhere else in the world.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In Georgia was originally published on newsone.com