CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma says she doesn't harbor "any ill feelings" towards the "Barbie Dreams" rapper.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Last week, Remy Ma and Papoose hit up The Wendy Williams Show to promote their new reality TV special, Meet The Mackies. While there, Remy Ma delved into her non-relationship with Nicki Minaj and according to the rapper, there’s no beef.

When Williams asked Remy Ma whether or not she’d spoken to Cardi B since the rising star’s NYFW beef with Minaj, Remy ma responded “When we usually speak it’s not like a whole gossip thing, or whatever. It’s usually, always words of encouragement: ‘Girl don’t worry about that,’ ‘Girl this’ll blow over,’ ‘or You looked great in Paris,’ or ‘Congratulations on the baby”…things like that. I don’t think neither one of us really dwell on the negative stuff. So much positive things is going on in both of our lives right now, that we have way more positive than negative to talk about.”

“It’s no relationship,” Remy Ma continued when Williams asked her about her own relationship with Minaj. “I don’t harbor any ill feelings or wish bad on anybody—I don’t.”

Besides all the Hip-Hop beef, Papoose and Remy told their #BlackLove story. They spoke on getting married in prison, renewing their vows, and more. The longtime couple also revealed that “contrary to popular belief”, they don’t talk about rap or music with each other. Watch the clip up top to find out why.

Photo: Wire Image

Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close