Yo' Durtty
Nick Cannon Talks Mariah Carey, ‘America’s Got Talent’ & More on TV One’s “UNCENSORED”

William Rast Presents 'Street Sexy' Spring Summer 07 - Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty

UNCENSORED, which follows at 10 p.m. ET/9C, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they’ve faced, and how they manage this new world of social media that has helped, but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will enjoy candid sit-downs with entertainment mogul Nick Cannon, actress Tichina Arnold, R&B singer K. Michelle and comedian/TV/radio personality D.L. Hughley. During its premiere season, UNCENSORED reached 3.5MM unique viewers and was a top 3 original cable series in its timeslot among AA P25-54, AA W25-54 and AA

W18-49. The autobiographical series gives unprecedented access to stars of film, television, music, and pop culture, as they personally reveal their own stories, in their own words, in the places their stories unfolded.

Nick Cannon Discusses Leaving “America’s Got Talent”

Nick Cannon Discusses Winning Over Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon Discusses Landing Role on “Drumline”

