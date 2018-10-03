CLOSE
ATL
Home > ATL

Prayer Vigil To Be Held For Atlanta Native, TSU Football Player Christion Abercrombie

0 reads
Leave a comment
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Illinois at Purdue

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A prayer vigil for Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie who suffered a head injury last Saturday during the TSU vs Vanderbilt football game. Abercrombie is an Atlanta native who graduated from Westlake High School in 2016 where he excelled both in the classroom and on the field.

Abercrombie was injured during the first half of the game. He underwent emergency surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Some progressive has been reported, however he remains in ICU, listed in critical condition.

Close family friends and 2016/2017 Westlake Moms/Dads Group are organizing the vigil.

WHEN: Monday, October 8, 2018 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Westlake High School Football Stadium

2400 Union Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331

 

Christion Abercrombie

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close