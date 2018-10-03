Scary: The Presidential Alert Test Has Twitter Imagining Gross Things Trump Could Send Us

This Halloween month, an idea was planted in people’s heads that struck terror in their hearts…

Trump having access to their phones.

The talk came about when it was announced that a “presidential alert” would be sent to American phones on Wednesday around 2:18 p.m. E.T. The joint test by FEMA and the FCC is meant to check the existing emergency alert system (EAS) and the wireless emergency alerts (WEA), according to CNBC.

Most people should be familiar with WEA messages. They usually come to your phone to warn you about severe weather in the area. Sometimes an WEA AMBER alert will sound off on your phone too if a child is missing.

The presidential alert this Wednesday is simply a test and it won’t come from Donald Trump directly. However, in the future, it could come from Trump if there’s a national emergency.

Hence, the paranoia.

On Wednesday, the test people should have received said, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

But in the future, Late Night With Seth Meyers pointed out that it could read something like this…

Thank goodness Donald Trump will be allowed to text the entire country starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/60RxoTyU4u — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 2, 2018

Or this…