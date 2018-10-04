CLOSE
Footage Emerges Of Machine Gun Kelly’s Crew Brutally Assaulting Actor

Well, MGK has been in hip hop news headlines for the last few weeks. Check this out.

ATLANTA, GA – Machine Gun Kelly’s crew was accused of brutally assaulting actor Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez last month and now, there’s proof. In new video footage obtained by TMZ, a man body slams G-Rod to the ground as three others begin to stomp on him.

The attack took place inside the lobby of an Atlanta Hampton Inn where G-Rod was staying. While MGK isn’t in the video, the altercation stemmed from an interaction G-Rod had with him at a Twin Peaks restaurant earlier that night.

G-Rod walked up to MGK and called him a “pussy” for his taking aim at Eminem’s family in the “Rap Devil” diss track.

Footage Emerges Of Machine Gun Kelly's Crew Brutally Assaulting Actor

