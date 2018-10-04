CLOSE
Pooch Hall’s Reported DUI Arrest Sheds Light On Black People Facing Intoxication Charges

Police took "The Game" actor into custody for a DUI and felony child endangerment, according to a new report.

Police reportedly arrested another high-profile Black man for a DUI on Wednesday. Cops apprehended Pooch Hall, who starred on “The Game,” for driving under the influence of alcohol and felony child endangerment, according to TMZ.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Re-Enters Rehab Following DUI Arrest

Hall’s arrest highlights the arrest rates of Black people when it comes to DUI charges. The statistics — which are conflicting and scarce — are still alarming when it comes to these arrests.

As recently as 1973, the drunk-driving arrest rate for Black adults in the United States was nearly twice as high as that for whites, according to available data from the National Institutes of Health.

More recent FBI data in 2016 showed a higher DUI arrest for Black people as compared to other races except for whites. There were 108,881 reported DUI arrests of African Americans, according to the bureau.

The data on drinking-related traffic accidents and alcohol-impaired driving seems to also be mixed. Some statistics did show an overrepresentation of Blacks when it comes to those events, indicating the group faces a greater risk of potential injury and fatalities.

Hall, unlike many other Black drivers who may drive drunk, and his 2-year-old son didn’t lose their lives or sustain any injuries. The actor is, however, reportedly in major trouble after having allegedly let his toddler child try to drive his vehicle because he was intoxicated. Witnesses had called 911 after seeing the toddler trying to hold the steering wheel while sitting in Hall’s lap. Their car veered off the road and did hit a parked vehicle, but they weren’t hurt.

The actor, who had a reported blood alcohol level of .25, which is more than 3 times the legal limit, was taken to jail. Police set his bail at $100,000. The star’s wife took custody of their son after the incident.

White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And Is Still Alive

Sunken Place Demon Candace Owens Calls Dr. Christine Blasey Ford A Liar

Several influential African-American poets have captivated the nation with their poems for decades. On National Poetry Day, Americans can reflect on their works, from pieces that touch on the past to pieces that provide vivid visions of the future. RELATED: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors People who are passionate about poetry can ponder poets' wise words on this special day. They can read poems, listen to audio or hear poets' speak at events across the nation. They can celebrate the gift of poetry: the imagery, emotion and messages. National Poetry Day is a chance for a celebration of spoken and written words; it's an opportunity to let other poets' works inspire them. Also, there are many renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who have won acclaim with their work. Many people appreciate the poems of deceased, legendary poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Many of today's innovative poets, from Tyehimba Jess to Tracy K. Smith, have also garnered hundreds of fans. Several wordsmiths have become poet laureates, which are government or institution-appointed positions that allow creatives to compose words for special events and occasions. These poets have received several prestigious honors. Here are 10 influential Black poets who have created memorable works.

