Actor Pooch Hall, best known for his role on The Game, was arrested this week (October 3) for driving under the influence and child endangerment after letting his 2-year-old son drive because he was too drunk to steer, according to TMZ.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Reports say Hall was driving in Burbank, Calif. yesterday evening when witnesses called 911. Imagine that.

SEE ALSO: Pooch Hall Says BET Dissed Him

The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. No one was injured, but the Hall’s toddler was seen crying. There was a car seat in the back seat but it wasn’t installed – considering the kid was “driving,” that makes sense.

Hall, who reeked of alcohol, was unable to walk straight when police arrived. His blood alcohol level was said to be .25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

SEE ALSO: Pooch Hall’s Daughter Beats The Odds By Graduating From High School [PHOTOS]

The 2-year-old left with his mother and the actor was taken to jail on $100,000 bail.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His 2-year-Old Son Drive was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9: