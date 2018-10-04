CLOSE
National
Here’s A First Look At Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl, Kulture [PHOTOS]

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Seems like we’ve been waiting forever for photos of Cardi B and Offset’s new baby girl, Kulture, and we finally got them! But, unofficially. Paparazzi caught Cardi having a photoshoot with her daughter on a balcony.

Kulture Kiari Cephus entered the world on July 10 and her rapping parents have been doing their best to keep her away from media attention. 

BlackAmericaWeb.com reports that “photographers managed to figure out that both Cardi and Kulture were in Miami, where they were spotted on the balcony of a high-rise building. Cardi is joined by her mother, who was holding baby Kulture in her bright-colored tutu.”

The photos are from a distance but we can already tell she’s a cutie! Click here to see the photos and scroll down for an exclusive look at other celebrity babies 2018 welcomed so far.

