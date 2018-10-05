‘Bossip on WEtv’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Judges Housewife Tag Lines

Tonight’s fun on Bossip on WEtv is all about Kanye West being annoying, Lindsay Lohan getting faded and Iyanla actually fixing the Braxton Family’s lives (hopefully). Even Kim is tired of Kanye, because, on a recent episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, she vents to Khloe about how he threw a tantrum because Kim had Jesus band-aids in their house instead of skin color band-aids and how could he be seen wearing a loud Jesus band-aid?

The horror!

In other news, Lindsay Lohan has adopted a weird wannabe Arab accent and she got punched in the face for messing with some Syrian refugees. She had it in her mind that their kids were being trafficked, tried to take the kids and got the Syrian Fists of Fury laid on her. Get this, she live-streamed her beat down!

On tonight’s episode of Braxton Family Drama Values,Iyanla Vanzant actually got to the bottom of their issues and seems to have actually fixed their lives. She even got Tamar to commit to choosing to be a better person. That’s going to be hard, but mmmkay.

Finally, the episode winds down with special guest, Nene Leakes. She discussed Gregg’s health, which is said to be turning around, but also her Swag Boutique in Georgia and Florida, and of course Real Housewives of Atlanta. As far as RHOA, NeNe puts to bed the rumors that nene is responsible for casting the show. She is not but she has had to do a, “me or them” situation. She’ll never tell who it was, but hopefully, people will stop trying to act like she’s a casting director.

Nene’s time on the show winds down with her judging the rest of the cast’s housewife lines and it’s hilarious.

