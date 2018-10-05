Snoop Dogg And Tamar Braxton On Redemption Of A Dogg, Trump, Wild Snoop Stories And More [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.05.18
If Snoop Dogg‘s thoughts on Kanye West were one thing, you gotta hear everything the D-O-Double-G has to say. In an exclusive interview with The Madd Hatta Morning Show, Snoop is joined by Tamar Braxton and Je’Caryous Johnson to promote his Redemption Of A Dogg stage play and the gloves came all the way off.

Snoop broke it down about his feelings on Trump (“he gave me a lot of money to talk about him, I had fun talking about him … but he’s a troll. His mama and daddy was KKK. Take that into the equation of your upbringing and your teachings. “) whether or not he’s for cancelling artists who support Trump (“I don’t say cancel them but I say, don’t f*ck with them.”) and a hilarious story about meeting B.B. King for the first time.

Watch the full interview for tons of gems about Snoop’s faith, Tamar’s reasoning for joining the play, how the play came about and more.

