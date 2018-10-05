One of the great things about having two rappers on the show is that they make hip-hop news so amusing.

In this week’s “Flow & Go,” Headkrack and Da Brat dished on Kavanaugh updates, T.I.’s 10th album Dime Trap, Kanye West delaying his album, Suge Knight‘s son claiming Tupac is alive and more. Press play up top to hear their rhymes and scroll down for the week’s roundup of hiphop news…

1. T.I. Drops Milestone Album, ‘Dime Trap’ + Reveals Details On New Movie Featuring Meagan Good [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

T.I.’s career has expanded so much since he released his first album, I’m Serious, in 2001. In between acting and building brands, now, the acclaimed “King of the South” known for his trap music has reached a milestone in releasing his 10th album, ‘Dime Trap.’

2. What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh’s Senate Testimonies

Cory Booker has called for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to be withdrawn ahead of Christine Blasey Ford speaking to the Senate.

3. Kanye West Eats Bugs, Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave Elon Musk The F*ck Alone”

Kanye West is once more commanding attention by way of using the obvious media influence he wields along with sharing his typically strong opinions.

4. Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Which Reality TV Show She Turned Down, Suge Knight Jr. Says Tupac Is Alive & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Suge Knight Jr. (Suge Knight’s son) took to Instagram to reveal Tupac is alive and well. We’ve all thought this before, but do we believe it?

5. Lil Wayne Clears Up Rumors On Why Drake Isn’t On ‘Tha Carter V’ [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne’s latest studio album, Tha Carter V, is a definite crowd pleaser even among some of the rapper’s harshest critics.

Flow & Go: Hear Headkrack & Da Brat’s Freestyle About Suge Knight Jr.’s “Tupac’s Alive” Claims, Kanye West’s Outbursts & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

